Exciting news for Disneyland enthusiasts! If you have plans to visit Disney California Adventure anytime soon, take note! A beloved attraction will be closing temporarily for refurbishment, and it’s all happening quite soon.

Starting November 4th, 2024, The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure will be going offline for some much-needed TLC. This enchanting ride located in the Paradise Gardens Park, takes guests “under the sea” in giant clamshells, offering a delightful retelling of Ariel’s story, complete with some of your favorite characters and scenes from the movie.

Disney has yet to announce the exact reopening date for this charming dark ride, leaving us in a bit of suspense! What we do know is that the attraction will remain closed at least through November 12th, as no operating times are listed until after that date. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

This kind of maintenance is routine, and guests can expect that many attractions will periodically close for touch-ups to ensure they remain in tip-top shape. For those planning a trip, make sure to visit our dedicated page on Disneyland refurbishments and closures to stay in the know about what’s happening around the resort.

But don’t let this temporary closure dampen your spirits! Disney California Adventure offers plenty more to explore and enjoy. Check out our video on the 20 must-do things at Disney California Adventure to make the most of your visit while Ariel’s Undersea Adventure is on hiatus.

Have you ridden The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure before? Share your thoughts and favorite moments in the comments below!

Source: AllEars.Net