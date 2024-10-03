Hey there Disney fans! If you’re dreaming of a magical stay at Disneyland in 2025, there’s great news that will have you packing your bags! Disneyland has just announced an incredible offer that could save you up to 25% on your next trip. This could be just the excuse you needed to book a family getaway or a solo adventure to the Happiest Place on Earth.

From January 7th through March 20th, 2025, you can score room discounts at all three on-site hotels: Disney’s Grand Californian Resort, Disneyland Hotel, and Pixar Place Hotel. The discounts are substantial, with up to 25% off for stays of four nights or longer and up to 20% off for shorter stays. This means more magic for less money, whether you attend during the weekdays or on the weekends.

For those planning even shorter visits, fear not! There’s still a chance to save up to 10% on guest rooms at the Pixar Place Hotel if you stay Sunday through Thursday. It’s important to note that this offer begins booking on October 22nd, 2024, so contacting your Disney travel agent soon would be a smart move to ensure you nab these deals before they disappear.

In addition to hotel discounts, there’s also a special ticket offer for children ages 3 to 9, starting at just $50 for a Disneyland 1-day, 1-park ticket. A trip to see Sleeping Beauty Castle and greet Mickey and friends has never been more enticing!

What are you waiting for? Begin planning your dream Disneyland trip today

Source: AllEars.Net