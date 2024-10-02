Exciting developments are underway at Disneyland Park! The Haunted Mansion is currently in the midst of significant construction, with a mysterious new structure springing up near the eerie estate. This addition comes as part of the expansion of the Haunted Mansion’s grounds and the construction of a new carriage house shop.

Recently, substantial progress has been made on the Haunted Mansion Carriage House Shop. Where there was once only metal framework, we now see boards rising up to create the walls. The roof is also taking shape, albeit with some work still left to be done.

Curious eyes have also spotted what appears to be rounded framework for additional windows, and the front of the burgeoning carriage house shop already boasts diamond-shaped windows boarded up for now. According to concept art, a large window will eventually preside front and center on the gable roof, offering a grand entrance with two open doorways.

Meanwhile, a new cinderblock building is emerging at the top of the hill in the expanded queue area. This structure seems to occupy the space once used to bypass the Stretching Room during the pandemic. Its façade, soon to be covered with metal framework, hints at a mausoleum-like aesthetic with its three half-circle features crowning the columns in the wall.

The speculation mill suggests that this could be the future ADA entrance to the ride, potentially outfitted with two elevators to make the Stretching Room redundant for ADA guests. The construction updates have fanatics buzzing, especially since the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay remains accessible via a virtual queue during these upgrades.

Source: WDW News Today