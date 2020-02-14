The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returns in 2020 for its 11th year Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7. Overnight packages and tickets are now on sale at www.FoodandWineClassic.com.

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic treats guests to a street party festival with unlimited tastings of culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, wine samplings from around the world and a selection of other beverages, all amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment.

The event features numerous themed areas including a beer garden and hands-on seminars with the hotel’s chefs and certified beverage experts.

Package options which include a pair of tickets to enjoy unlimited tastings and a one- or two-night hotel stay start at $548 for one night or $1,045 for two nights. Advance-purchase, event-only tickets are $155 per person (inclusive of tax and service fees). Overnight packages can be booked by phone at 1-888-828-8850.

The educational seminar experiences may be added to packages for an additional fee.

With 18 restaurants and lounges and a distinguished culinary and beverage team, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort continually earns national recognition for its food and beverage program. The hotel features more than 70 certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.

Menus and more information about the 2020 event will be announced later. For the latest, guests can visit www.FoodandWineClassic.com, like www.facebook.com/swandolphinfwc or call 1-888-828-8850.