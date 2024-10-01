Exciting news for Disneyland Magic Key holders: an exclusive Christmas merchandise pre-sale event is just around the corner, and it promises to bring festive joy to your holiday season. Beginning on October 4, 2024, chosen items from the delightful Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Collection will become available for pre-sale.

To participate, Magic Key holders need to ensure their pass is connected to their myDisney account and that they are logged into the Disneyland app. The pre-sale will take place exclusively through a mobile order system within the app, and orders can be conveniently picked up at World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District.

The pre-sale link, which will be found in the Magic Key Portal part of the Disneyland app, will be accessible no earlier than 8:00 a.m. PT on October 4. Among the anticipated treasures available will be charming snowman plush toys adorned in Santa hats and scarves, with some items exclusive to Magic Key holders, adding a unique touch to your collection.

For those eager to get a head start on their holiday shopping, select items like the Mickey-themed Loungefly bag and Spirit Jersey are already available on the Disney Store website. To see the full list of recent arrivals and get more information, make sure to check out the latest updates.

Disneyland News Today is your go-to source for all the latest news and updates. Make sure to follow them on [Twitter](https://twitter.com/dlnt), [Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/DisneylandNewsToday/), and [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/disneylandnewstoday/). For coverage of Disney Parks worldwide, visit WDWNT.

Join the conversation and share your excitement for the upcoming merchandise pre-sale in the comments below. Happy shopping and season’s greetings!

Source: WDW News Today