Ring in the new year with Disney’s most iconic villain: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — which soared to No. 1 worldwide opening weekend and earned an A CinemaScore and a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — releases on Digital in HD and 4K Ultra HD™ and Movies Anywhere on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, and physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on Jan. 14, 2020. The thrilling sequel to 2014’s “Maleficent,” starring Angelina Jolie as Maleficent and Elle Fanning as her goddaughter Aurora, arrives home with brand-new bonus features, extended scenes, outtakes and an exclusive extra for Digital consumers.

Bonus features take viewers behind-the-scenes with the all-star cast to explore the making of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.” Extended scenes reveal how Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) manipulates Aurora into questioning Maleficient and accelerating her wedding plans. Featurettes include interviews with Jolie, who discusses Maleficent’s origins and the cast who portray the Fey, and Fanning, who gushes over Aurora’s fairytale wedding. Filmmakers showcase the visual effects behind the film’s stunning landscapes and the seemingly effortless flight of the Fey. Additional extras include “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” a music video performed by Bebe Rexha, and hilarious outtakes, ranging from uncooperative cats to uncontrollable giggles on set.

Fans who purchase “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” on Digital will gain access to an exclusive extra in which fantasy-film veteran Warwick Davis divulges the backstory for his character, Lickspittle.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” carries on the story of Disney’s most iconic villain. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Philip is cause for celebration as the wedding serves to unite the Kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors. But, when an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be a family.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” will be packaged and released in several different formats, ensuring each member of your family can enjoy it on a variety of different devices. Viewers can watch the film in Digital 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD, and bring home a physical copy of the film which will be released as an Ultimate Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD. A Digital bundle with both “Maleficent” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” will be available at preorder.

Bonus features include*:

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE:

Lickspittle – Fantasy-film veteran Warwick Davis considers how every aspect of the film’s design inspired his tragic character.

BLU-RAY & DIGITAL BONUS: