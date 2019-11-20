Just in time for Mickey’s 91st birthday, The Topps Company Inc. today launched its newest digital collectibles app, Disney Collect! by Topps, available as a free download for iOS and Android devices. Spanning 90+ years of ageless creations and storylines from The Walt Disney Studios – from Steamboat Willie to Frozen 2 – the app will showcase decades of never- before-digitized content, daily releases, and limited-time exclusives, making it the premiere destination for Disney enthusiasts to collect and trade. Disney Collect! is available worldwide and can be found in both the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.

Users will join a passionate community of Disney fans eager to expand their fandom into a new world of digital collectibles. The app offers a fun and engaging way for fans to collect and trade their favorite characters, complete card collecting missions, and unlock content spanning original animation sketches to present-day live-action recreations. Disney super fans can also personalize their profile by showcasing their favorite collectibles and choosing character-based avatars, several of which feature characters from the upcoming film, Frozen 2.

“Disney’s library of content is a treasure trove spanning more than 90 years, filled to the brim with culturally iconic characters,” said Tobin Lent, VP & Global General Manager of Topps Digital. “We’re thrilled to be able to tap into this expansive collection, bringing the magic of Disney directly to fans all over the world through a re-imagined collectibles experience in the palm of their hands.”

This collaboration brings yet another major IP to Topps’ already impressive digital collectibles app portfolio. Disney Collect! by Topps is the third app from the iconic trading card brand affiliated with The Walt Disney Company, joining Star Wars™: Card Trader and Marvel Collect! by Topps.